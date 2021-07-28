Bollywood Hungama

Raj Kundra’s bail plea gets rejected by Esplanade Court; Bombay High Court will continue to hear Raj Kundra’s petition on July 29

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Mumbai Esplanade court rejected the bail plea of businessman Raj Kundra today who was arrested in connection to distributing porn films via apps. The businessman was arrested by Mumbai police and detained till July 27, post that his detainment ended. He was later sent to judicial custody for 14 days during which he filed a bail plea to be announced on Wednesday i.e. 28th July. The Attorney-general of Esplanade court rejected the bail plea of Raj Kundra on the grounds that he being a powerful personality can threaten the witnesses and obstruct the inquiry.

Raj Kundra's bail plea gets rejected by Esplanade Court; Bombay High Court will continue to hear Raj Kundra’s petition on July 29

Raj Kundra's lawyer questioned the court if his client is a terrorist and that is why such kind of treatment is given to him. His lawyer also claimed that many of the accused in the case have been granted bail except Raj Kundra, who is also cooperating with the ongoing probe. The court rejected his lawyer's statement and mentioned Raj Kundra to be the key conspirator of the adult film app. Thus Mumbai Esplanade court rejected the bail plea of Raj Kundra and his business partner Ryan Thorpe.

It has been also reported that an FIR has been registered in connection with the porn racket against Raj Kundra and actor Gehana Vashishth. The duo has been charged with robbery and cheating. Raj Kundra had filed a bail plea before the Mumbai High court against his arrest which got rejected today. The case will again reopen on July 29, Thursday.

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty yelled at Raj Kundra during search; said family reputation was ruined and she had to give up many projects

