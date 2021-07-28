Bollywood Hungama

Tiger Shroff reveals the name of his favourite actress; and no it’s not Disha Patani!

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Tiger Shroff is a classic action hero, dancer, and martial arts expert. He made way into people's hearts with his debut film Heropanti and there has been no looking back for the actor ever since. He gave some amazing hits with movies like Baaghi, Munna Michael, Baaghi 2, Student of the Year 2, War, and Baaghi 3.

Tiger Shroff reveals the name of his favourite actress; and no it’s not Disha Patani!

The 31-year-old actor loves to interact with his fans and arranged an "Ask Me Anything” session on his Instagram to answer their questions. He answered all the questions asked by his fans patiently. One of his fans asked him about the name of his most favourite actress, to which the Baaghi actor replied "Madhuri Dixit Ma’am".

The actress herself being a great dancer has always applauded Tiger for his great moves and dancing skills. The actor too had never left a chance to stun his idol with his amazing dance moves. Tiger Shroff has Baaghi 4, Heropanti 2, Rambo, and Ganapath in his pipeline.

Also Read: Ten Colour Productions creates an ad film with Tiger Shroff for GreatWhite Switches

