Shehnaaz Gill has gone completely pale after Sidharth Shukla’s untimely death, says Rahul Mahajan

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Television actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2 after suffering cardiac arrest. He was reportedly brought dead to the hospital. He was 40 years old. After his sudden passing, tremendous amount of condolence messages and tributes have poured in from friends, family, colleagues and fans. Many visited his residence to pay last respects and one of them was former Bigg Boss contestant Rahul Mahajan. He said that actress Shehnaaz Gill, close friend and rumoured girlfriend of Sidharth, has completely gone pale.

Speaking to a tabloid, Rahul Mahajan said that Shehnaaz Gill has gone pale like a storm had passed away and washed away everything.

He further revealed that Sidharth's mother Rita Shukla was strong but had tears in her eyes when he met her on Thursday. His mother told Rahul that death was obvious but it shouldn't have happened so soon.

Sidharth Shukla emerged as the winner of reality shows Bigg Boss 13 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. He made his TV debut with Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He went on to become popular with Balika Vadhu.

Also Read: Here’s how close friend Shehnaaz Gill reacted after hearing about Sidharth Shukla’s demise

