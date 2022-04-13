Mahesh Bhatt’s son Rahul Bhatt is in a quandary. A prominent website and a television channel have quoted him saying his stepsister Alia Bhatt’s wedding with Ranbir Kapoor has been postponed from April 14 to April 20 due to security reasons.

Rahul Bhatt rubbishes Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt wedding date shift; says he received big offers for exclusives photos

But Rahul says he has not spoken to anyone about any change in the wedding date. Sounding utterly frazzled he says, “It is fake news at its fakest. Ever since the fabricated interview of mine came out on April 11, I have been bombarded with calls and messages from every website and newspaper. My life has become a living hell. I’ve switched off my phone and I’m calling you from a secondary number.”

Rahul wants to reiterate in the strongest possible words that Alia’s wedding date has not changed. “The shaadi is on April 14. I have never said it has been moved forward. Sir, what kind of journalism is this. How can they put words in my mouth like this? I keep away from the media completely. Now when my sister is getting married and I am naturally excited about it, I came out of my shell to express my joy…only to be kicked back in my shell by such irresponsible utterly fabricated report that dares to quote me on something that I never said.”

Rahul says he is being tempted with big offers for exclusives from the wedding. “They have told me to send photographs from the wedding. I have very clearly told them that no photographs will be allowed at the wedding. But they aren’t listening. It’s as if they can’t hear anything.”

Rahul has been put in a compromised position vis-à-vis the family. “They are understandably very upset. It is very embarrassing for me. Here I was preparing my outfits for the celebrations, when this has happened to take away from my happiness. Everyone has a family. They should know how important a daughter’s wedding is. Please leave us alone.”

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt Wedding: Rahul Bhatt confirms hiring of 200 bouncers at RK studio, and Vastu

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.