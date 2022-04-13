The Covid-induced lockdown led to the closure of cinema halls with immediate effect. Moreover, theatres were the last to open in most states. The cinema business was badly hit, with certain sections predicting that box office would never be the same again.

EXCLUSIVE: UNPRECEDENTED demand for KGF – Chapter 2; in the HISTORY of Surat, for the first time, shows to start from 6:00 am

However, the release of the first big film post pandemic, Sooryavanshi (2021), took a flying start and collected nearly Rs. 200 crore. A month later, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Pushpa also managed to work big time at the box office. When the business resumed after a brief break due to the third wave, Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi managed to earn more than Rs. 120 crore. The Kashmir Files became a surprise blockbuster while S S Rajamouli’s RRR is still running strong.

However, the craze that KGF - Chapter 2 has generated is unprecedented. It releases on April 14 and its advance booking opened on Thursday, April 7. In no time, the tickets started selling like hot cakes. The trend was seen all across – in single screens and in multiplexes and in A, B and C centres. The demand is such that KGF - Chapter 2 has already started rewriting history!

While it is common to have 6:00 am and even 4:00 and 5:00 am shows in metros like Mumbai and Delhi, something of this sort was uncommon in a city like Surat, Gujarat. But with KGF - Chapter 2, the exhibitors were forced to make an exception and hold shows at dawn.

Kiritbhai T Vaghasia, who runs The Friday Cinema multiplex in Surat, said, “I have kept a 6:15 am show of KGF - Chapter 2 in my theatre. It’s 100% sold out already. So, now, I have kept another show, at 6:05 am, and it’s almost full as well.” He also revealed, “In the history of Surat, for the first time, a show will start at 6:00 am. Such is the demand for KGF - Chapter 2.”

The other multiplexes in Surat then also followed suit and have organized shows as early as 6:00 am. Apart from The Friday Cinema, Cineverse Multiplex, Inox DR World, Inox VR Mall, PVR Rahul Raj, Inox Raj Imperial and Valam Multiplex have also kept 6:00 am shows. At Rajhans theatres, KGF - Chapter 2’s shows start from 7:00 am. Even Ahmedabad has decided to follow Surat’s footsteps and start shows from early morning.

A trade expert told Bollywood Hungama, “The residents in cities like Surat generally don’t prefer to go so early to watch a film. Hence, in such centres, the first show is usually post 8:00 or 8:30 am. With KGF - Chapter 2, the demand was such that all shows on day 1 got full. Hence, exhibitors were forced to take this step. This shows that the day 1 figures of the film will be historic.”

