Renowned actor Sanjay Dutt recently spoke regarding the matter of substance abuse amongst youth urging them to get high on life instead. He asked the young generation to not get tangled into the cycle of drug use. Sanjay Dutt told Rahul Mittra, “If I could come out of drugs, so can you,” in an interview with him.

Sanjay Dutt asks youngsters to say no to drugs- ‘If I could come out of drugs, so can you’

He said, “I don’t want people to look at drug abusers as a taboo to society. They need acceptance and a lot of faith to get out of the addiction, which requires a lot of support. Jo nasha zindagi ka hai, jo nasha family ka hai, jo kaam mein milta hai, woh drugs se kabhi nahi mil sakta.”

The Munna Bhai actor also urged the families of drug abusers to come out in the open and speak on the issue with their close ones, instead of treating it like a taboo. He also mentioned the importance of getting proper treatment for drug abusers. He shared his experience saying, “I overcame cancer recently and it was possible only with the support of family and friends. Similarly, drug addiction is a disease which needs to be recognized and treated properly.”

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt will next be seen in KGF: Chapter 2 along with Yash, Raveena Tandon, and Srinidhi Shetty. The film will be released in theatres on April 14.

