Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 30.03.2019 | 5:41 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kesari Notebook Kalank Badla Luka Chuppi Total Dhamaal
follow us on

Radhika Madan signs three film deal with Dinesh Vijan?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Radhika Madan who made her Bollywood debut with the film Pataakha was last seen in the recently released film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. Though her latest cinematic outing hasn’t been doing all that well at the box office, we hear that Madan’s performance has won her some fans. In fact, if what we hear is true, then apparently Radhika has signed a three film deal with Dinesh Vijan.

Radhika Madan signs three film deal with Dinesh Vijan?

As per the grapevine, Radhika Madan has been signed on for three films. Revealing details, a source close to the developments says, “Radhika has been signed for three films, the first of which will be the Irrfan Khan starrer English Medium which is a sequel to Hindi Medium. Following this, the second film will see Madan opposite Sunny Kaushal, and later she will be seen in another project that is in the pipeline.”

However, as of now an official confirmation on the same is unavailable.

Also Read: Radhika Madan practising stunts for Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is all the motivation you need to get by through the week

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Badla Box Office Collections Day 21: The…

Breaking! Janhvi Kapoor to essay a DOUBLE…

Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium sequel, English…

FIRST LOOK: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan…

Ranveer Singh opens up about the ban on…

Dinesh Vijan signs Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification