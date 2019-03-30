Saif Ali Khan to play Kartik Aaryan’s father in Love Aaj Kal 2?

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan will soon be seen sharing screen space in Imtiaz Ali’s next directorial. There have been speculations that this movie will be a sequel to his block buster with Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone, Love Aaj Kal. The tentatively titled, Aaj Kal, is already creating a lot of buzz among the audiences due to the star cast. Both Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan shared a glimpse from the movie and they look smitten by each other in the picture. The fans are super excited to see them come together after Sara admitted to her crush for Kartik on Koffee With Karan.

The duo was also seen enjoying a bike ride in Delhi when they were papped while shooting. They have wrapped up their shooting schedule for Delhi and uploaded videos from the wrap up party; they were seen having a fun time together. Now, there have been a lot of rumours flying around the B-Town that Saif Ali Khan might play the role of Kartik Aaryan’s father in Love Aaj Kal 2. There have been no confirmations regarding this news from the makers’ end and it still remains a speculation. However, we are really excited for this to actually happen. It’ll be amazing to see the father-daughter duo work together for the first time and that too with Kartik Aaryan in the equation.

The leading duo was also spotted having a quaint candle light dinner looking absolutely adorable. This Imtiaz Ali directorial is slated to release on February 14, 2020, a perfect release date for a romantic story.

