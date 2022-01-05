It's official, another film has been postponed. Amid the rising cases of COVID-19, Radhe Shyam, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, has joined an array of films that have been removed from their release schedule. The film was supposed to release this week on the big screen.

On Wednesday, UV Creations released a statement that read, "We have been trying our best for the past few days but considering the growing cases of omicron variant it looks like we will have to wait for our labour of love to get to the big screens. Radhe Shyam is a story about love vs destiny and we are sure that your love will help us rise over these tough times together. Will see you in the cinemas soon!!!"

We have to postpone the release of our film #RadheShyam due to the ongoing covid situation. Our sincere thanks to all the fans for your unconditional love and support. We will see you in cinemas soon..!#RadheShyamPostponed pic.twitter.com/aczr0NuY9r — UV Creations (@UV_Creations) January 5, 2022

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present Radhe Shyam a UV Creations production. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi, and Pramod, the movie was set to release in January 2022.

More Pages: Radhe Shyam Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.