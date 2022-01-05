comscore

Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde postponed amid surge in COVID-19 cases 

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

It's official, another film has been postponed. Amid the rising cases of COVID-19, Radhe Shyam, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, has joined an array of films that have been removed from their release schedule. The film was supposed to release this week on the big screen.

Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde postponed amid surge in COVID-19 cases 

On Wednesday, UV Creations released a statement that read, "We have been trying our best for the past few days but considering the growing cases of omicron variant it looks like we will have to wait for our labour of love to get to the big screens. Radhe Shyam is a story about love vs destiny and we are sure that your love will help us rise over these tough times together. Will see you in the cinemas soon!!!"

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present Radhe Shyam a UV Creations production. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi, and Pramod, the movie was set to release in January 2022.

ALSO READ: Radhe Shyam Trailer: Prabhas desires flirtationship; Pooja Hegde impresses him with 97 kisses in a day

More Pages: Radhe Shyam Box Office Collection

