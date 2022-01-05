Has the shooting schedule of Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas featuring Vijay Sethupati and Katrina Kaif fallen prey to the pandemic? Sriram sets the record straight in an exclusive chat. “I am happy we shot a schedule in December. A few crew members did test positive post shoot and are now recovering/recovered. Luckily our next schedule is from end January only. Thank you for clarifying.”

Adds Vijay, “It’s true I am not shooting for Merry Christmas right now. But not because of Covid. But because I have a shooting schedule in Chennai. As per plans we plan to start Merry Christmas in February only. We are going through really difficult times. It would be better if people don’t spread alarming rumours. Life is already filled with alarming developments. We don’t need added excitement.”

The shooting for Sriram Raghavan’s Vijay Sethupati-Katrina Kaif starrer was to begin on April 15, 2021, it was postponed indefinitely. Shared Vijay Sethupati, “We were supposed to start shooting from April 15. But Katrina caught Corona. So the shooting schedule was called off. My web-series with Raj-DK was also scheduled to begin from the end of May. ”

Vijay who is busy with four projects in the South says the shootings in Mumbai seem to be at far more risk than in the North. “We are taking utmost precaution here. In Mumbai, I don’t know what is happening."

The vitally versatile Vijay has lately signed three Hindi projects.

