Bollywood Hungama had exclusively reported last month that Akshay Kumar-starrer Tirangaa is not a remake of the 1993 film of the same name, starring Nana Patekar and Raaj Kumar. Bollywood Hungama has now learned of another exclusive information about the film – it’ll be directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan.

EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar’s Tirangaa to be directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan; expected to go on floors by 2024-end

A source told us, “The producers of the film – Ashvin Varde, Subhash Kale and Narendra Hirawat – along with Akshay Kumar realized that Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan will be an apt choice to handle a film like this and give it the required commercial treatment. This is how the acclaimed director came on board.”

The source further said, “Tirangaa is expected to go on floors by December 2024.”

Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan has earlier directed Lahore (2010) and 72 Hoorain (2023) and both won National Awards. He was also one of the writers of Ranveer Singh’s cricket drama, ’83 (2021).

Sanjay and Akshay came close to working together for a film named Gorkha. It was to be produced by Aanand L Rai and after the announcement, it was shelved. In January 2023, Aanand L Rai told Bollywood Hungama, “Yes, it is true. We are not making this film for now. There are technical issues. There are factual clarifications that need to be made.”

Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan was also going to make Chandamama Door Ke, a space film starring the late Sushant Singh Rajput.

On August 10, Narendra Hirawat denied reports that Tirangaa is the remake of the old film of the same name. He shared a statement with Bollywood Hungama which said, “In the last few days, there have been a few media reports stating that we are producing a remake of the film Tirangaa with Shri Akshay Kumar in the lead. We would like to hereby affirm that this news is completely baseless and untrue. Yes, we are indeed producing a film with Shri Akshay Kumar in the lead but we would like to categorically state that it is NOT a remake of any film. It is a completely new and original script. An official announcement regarding the same will be made soon.”

