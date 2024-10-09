Director Raaj Shaandilyaa has firmly denied allegations of plagiarism regarding his upcoming film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video (VVKWWV), starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri. The filmmaker has taken legal action against the accusers, sending a notice in response to their claims.

Raaj Shaandilyaa DENIES plagiarism accusations for Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video; sends legal notice to accusers

Controversy Surrounding VVKWWV

The comedy, set in the 1990s, follows a newly married couple whose lives are thrown into chaos when their intimate video goes missing. However, the film has recently become embroiled in controversy as producer Sanjay Tiwari and writer Gul Bano Khan alleged that VVKWWV's concept was stolen from their script, Sex Hai Toh Life Hai.

Tiwari and Khan claim to have registered an original storyline with a similar premise with the Screen Writers Association (SWA) in 2015. They sent a legal notice to the film's makers, including producers Bhushan Kumar and Ektaa R Kapoor, asserting their ownership of the idea.

Shaandilyaa's Response To Feud

When contacted by Mid-Day, Raaj Shaandilyaa, who has written the screenplay alongside Yusuf Khan, strongly refuted the allegations. He stated, "We're sending a legal notice [in response] to their allegations, and what they spoke at the press conference. These allegations are not true at all. We have not stolen anybody's concept."

Inspiration from Real-Life Incidents

Shaandilyaa emphasized that VVKWWV is a fictional story inspired by various news articles about similar incidents that occurred between 1994 and 2000. He explained, "Ours is a fictional story, inspired by various news articles about similar incidents that happened between 1994 and 2000. Our film has been inspired by that—about a husband and wife, who make an intimate video and the impact it has when it gets stolen."

The director further added, "We have written an entirely different script inspired by the [news]. There are so many real-life stories like this. How can someone claim that it is their story?"

As the controversy unfolds, the film's producers, Bhushan Kumar and Vipul D Shah, have refrained from commenting on the situation, as of now.

Also Read: Sandeep Singh and Raaj Shaandilyaa join hands for Mahesh Manjrekar’s dream project White

More Pages: Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.