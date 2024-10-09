On Wednesday, ZEE5 announced the digital premiere of Vedaa, Samvidhan Ka Rakshak on October 10. Directed by the dynamic Nikkhil Advani, this action-packed drama features John Abraham, Sharvari along with Abhishek Banerjee, Tamannaah Bhatia and Ashish Vidyarthi in key roles. Inspired by real-life events, Vedaa follows the journey of a determined Dalit girl and boldly addresses the pressing issues of caste-based injustices and crimes.

John Abraham, Sharvari starrer Vedaa to premiere on ZEE5 on October 10

Vedaa, Samvidhan Ka Rakshak is a story of Major Abhimanyu Kanwar [John Abraham], a court-martialled army officer, whose path intertwines with Vedaa [Sharvari], a determined Dalit woman on a relentless quest for justice. Together, they face deep-rooted societal challenges, battling against oppressive forces like the Chief of the village played by Abhishek Banerjee who threatens to silence them. As they uncover painful truths and fight for redemption, the film weaves a powerful narrative of courage, resilience, and the pursuit of justice.

Manish Kalra Chief Business Officer at ZEE5 India shared about the premiere and stated, "At ZEE5, we believe that cinema can inspire change and 'Vedaa,' embodies this spirit by shedding light on pressing social issues through its powerful narrative and creative storytelling. We are proud to present this film that entertains and sparks meaningful conversations about justice and resilience. The film aligns perfectly with our thought of connecting, collaborating, and communicating with our viewers through impactful and transformative stories. With 'Vedaa'', we are strengthening ZEE5's commitment of delivering quality content that not only resonates with diverse audience segments but also drives positive change in society."

Umesh Kr Bansal, CBO, Zee Studios said, "With Vedaa' now releasing on ZEE5, we're excited that this powerful story of resilience will reach an even wider audience. It reflects our commitment to impactful storytelling, and we believe its compelling narrative and strong performances will deeply resonate with viewers."

Producer, Madhu Bhojwani, Emmay Entertainment added, "We are excited to bring Vedaa, to an even larger audience with its digital premiere. When we started the journey to make this film, it was driven by the need to tell a story that inspires and empowers, and we can't wait for more people to join the conversation through its digital release."

Director, Nikkhil Advani stated, "I believe 'Vedaa,' not only entertains but also sheds light on important issues. From the very beginning, our aim with this film was to tell a story that sparks meaningful conversations, and we look forward to more viewers experiencing its message now through the film's release on Zee5".

Actor John Abraham also shared, "I'm proud to be part of a film that not only entertains but also empowers. Vedaa, inspires women to embrace their strength and also encourages all of us to support and uplift one another. The film is very important and relevant in today's day and age which is a powerful reminder that when women thrive, we all thrive. I can't wait for audiences of ZEE5 to experience this transformative message in Vedaa."

Lead actor Sharvari expressed, "I'm excited for the digital release of 'Vedaa,' on ZEE5! Playing Vedaa Berwa has been an enriching experience for me. She is someone who seeks equality and justice. I felt her fire to stand up and fight for what is right. Its very overwhelming to receive so much love and appreciation for Vedaa, and it means the world to me to be part of a film that makes you think. Through boxing and martial arts training, Vedaa discovers her strength and voice in the film. I can't wait for audiences to witness her inspiring journey!"

Audiences can stream Vedaa, Samvidhan Ka Rakshak, produced by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment, and JA Entertainment, in Tamil and Telugu languages as well, along with Hindi.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Sharvari recalls accidentally speaking in a Gujarati accent from Maharaj during Vedaa shoot, stuck between “khichdi of languages”: “It was tough”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.