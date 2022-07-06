comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 06.07.2022 | 2:52 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Rashtra Kavach OM Rocketry - The Nambi Effect Hit - The First Case Shamshera Jugjugg Jeeyo
follow us on

Pushpa 2 director Sukumar invites writers to develop scenes, sequences for the film

Bollywood News
By Subhash K. Jha -

Writer-director Sukumar, whose Pushpa turned out to be pan-India blockbuster it was never intended to be, has found a unique way of making the sequel to Pushpa bigger, brighter and more unique than the first film.

Pushpa 2 director Sukumar invites writers to develop scenes, sequences for the film

Pushpa 2 director Sukumar invites writers to develop scenes, sequences for the film

Sukumar who is known to be one of the most democratic filmmakers of Telugu cinema, has asked young promising writers from not only Telugu but also other cinema industries in India, to contribute scenes, episodes, even shots and frames to the screenplay of Pushpa 2 – The Rule. For these, he pays the writers handsomely and upfront, and then chooses to use his discretion on whether he would like to incorporate these “screenplay suggestions” in his final draft.

A prominent producer from Hyderabad reveals, “This is a unique novel and very productive way of enhancing a screenplay. In this way, upcoming writers get an opportunity to work and be paid well for their work. In turn, Sukumar gets to spruce up his Pushpa sequel in ways that would not have been possible if he relied only on his own writing skills.”

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to Salman Khan calling ‘Oo Antava’ from Pushpa ‘inspiring’

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Suniel Shetty to make his OTT debut with…

Kangana Ranaut appears before Mumbai court…

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Flatmate…

Karan Johar donates Rs. 11 lakh for Assam…

Allu Aravind acquires Telugu rights for…

Runway 34 writer, Sandeep Kewlani on board…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification