Marvel star Chris Evans is all set to join Emily Blunt in David Yates’ criminal conspiracy film titled Pain Hustlers.

Written by Wells Tower, the film tells the story of a high school dropout who lands a job with a failing pharmaceutical startup in a Florida strip mall. She catapults the company into high life and finds herself at the center of a criminal conspiracy with deadly consequences.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix nabbed the Pain Hustlers feature package at Cannes. Yates described the movie as being in the vein of The Wolf of Wall Street and The Big Short, with Blunt playing the high-school dropout. CAA Media Finance and The Veterans shopped Pain Hustlers at Cannes. Filming is set to begin in August.

Lawrence Grey is producing Pain Hustlers under his Grey Matter Productions banner alongside Yates and Yvonne Walcott Yates’ Wychwood Pictures. Lewis Taylor and Ben Everard are EPs, with Cyrus Mojibi, Patrick Wade, Lawrence Kao and Lloyd Everard serving as co-producers.

On the professional front, Chris Evans is reteaming with the Russo Brothers after his streak with them on the Avengers and Captain America Marvel movies as well as Netflix’s The Gray Man opposite Ryan Gosling. He recently wrapped production on the Dexter Fletcher-directed Ghosted for Apple.

