MX Player is set to bring another gripping, path-breaking web series for its audiences titled, Dharavi Bank. The dangerous and intriguing narrative set in perhaps the most complex and densely populated area on planet Earth, Dharavi, along with the charismatic star cast has created curious anticipation amongst their fan clubs.

Suniel Shetty to make his OTT debut with Dharavi Bank; Vivek Oberoi and Sonali Kulkarni also part of MX Player series

Directed by Samit Kakkad, audiences will witness power-packed performances by Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, and Sonali Kulkarni in the lead roles. The series has been shot extensively in various locations of one of the world's largest slums, Dharavi.

Commenting on the upcoming series, Gautam Talwar, Chief Content Officer, MX Player said, "Dharavi Bank is a unique revenge crime drama series that will keep you guessing till the very end... We all have worked really hard to create the authenticity of the milieu in which the story is based and have been lucky to get such a dedicated cast and crew to bring this story to life.

