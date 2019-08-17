Purab Kohli joins the cast of Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tandav

We, at Bollywood Hungama, were the first ones to report about Ali Abbas Zafar’s digital directorial debut, Tandav. The director has already ventured into producing projects and will soon be seen as a producer in Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter’s untitled film. The duo will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time and are already creating the well-deserved buzz.

We had also reported that Saif Ali Khan will be a part of this political drama along with Mitron fame actress, Kritika Kamra. Now, while we were aware that the casting is still in the final stages, we have learned that Purab Kohli will also be a part of this political drama. We’ve already seen Purab play intense roles in the past, be it in Awarapan or the television show, POW: Bandi Yuddh Ke.

It is being said that the web series will be streamed in 2020 and more details regarding the same are awaited. Since Saif Ali Khan has a handful of projects to get done with, we’re expecting it to go on floors in mid-2020.

