Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 17.08.2019 | 3:20 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Batla House Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

Deepika Padukone and Salman Khan unlikely to come together

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

We’ve all been waiting to see Deepika Padukone team up with Salman Khan for a very long time. It looks like the pairing is not likely to happen in the near or distant future.

Deepika Padukone and Salman Khan unlikely to come together

There seems to be an unstated hostility between the two, a state of deadlock brought on by Deepika’s refusal to agree with Salman on certain issues.

A close friend of the actress says, “Salman is used to working with heroines who laugh at his jokes and pamper him. Deepika just won’t do that. She has always stood her ground with Salman. Most recently she has hit out at his comment on depression being a luxury.”

On many occasions the Deepika Padukone and Salman  Khan pair almost happened and then didn’t. Looks like the status quo won’t change in the future.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone posing for Porter Edit is all about the denim love!

Tags : , ,

Recommended for you

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan kicks off last…

Why did Alia Bhatt literally jump when she…

Deepika Padukone surpasses Priyanka Chopra…

BREAKING: Jio Studios on the forefront to…

Salman Khan bears all expenses of his…

Exclusive: Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Sara…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification