Kritika Kamra roped in as the leading lady for Saif Ali Khan starrer web series, Tandav

On Saturday, Bollywood Hungama reported that Ali Abbas Zafar will soon be directing a political thriller web series titled Tandav, marking his digital directorial debut. After Bharat, Ali Abbas Zafar will be venturing in production with a yet-untitled film starring Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday. While there are no other reports regarding this project, the leads have been locked in and the fans are thrilled to see them together.

As for Tandav, Saif Ali Khan has been roped in for the lead role and has quite a few projects lined up. He will be seen in Netflix’s Sacred Games 2, Laal Kaptaan, and Jawaani Jaaneman. The series is expected to go on floors in 2020 and finally, we have the leading lady locked in. Kritika Kamra who started her career with television was last seen in Jackkie Baghnani starrer Mitron. She will be seen playing the lead role in this political drama. While the rest of the cast is still to be finalized, this lead pair will be seen sharing screen space for the first time.

How excited are you to watch Tandav? Keep an eye on this space to get exclusive updates.

