Indian Idol Season 1 runner-up Rahul Krishna Vaidya has recently acquired a residential property valued at Rs. 9 crores in Mumbai, as revealed by registration documents reviewed by Square Yards. The newly purchased apartment is located in DLH Signature, a premium project by DLH Group, offering 3 BHK, 4 BHK, and 5 BHK units with an array of amenities across a sprawling 1.25-acre campus.

Rahul Vaidya buys luxury 3 BHK apartment in Bandra for whopping Rs. 9 crores

The project is located in Bandra West, which has seen a surge in celebrity real estate investments in recent months. Bollywood stars such as Sunil Shetty, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone, alongside sports personalities like KL Rahul with Athiya Shetty, have also acquired properties in this neighbourhood.

Bandra’s allure lies in its historic ties to Bollywood and sports icons, creating an exclusive, close-knit community. Its proximity to the film industry, production studios, and networking venues offers clear benefits for entertainment professionals. High-end residences, modern amenities, and excellent connectivity to the airport and business hubs make Bandra a preferred choice for high-profile individuals seeking premium residential spaces in Mumbai.

According to Square Yards, the apartment purchased by Vaidya spans a carpet area of approximately 3,110 sq. ft. (~288.92 sq. m) and a built-up area of 317.93 sq. m (~3,422 sq. ft.). The transaction which was finalized in October 2024, incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 56.37 lakh and a registration fee of Rs. 30,000.

Rahul began his career as a child artist, participating in various music shows such as Star Yaar Kalakaar, Aao Jhoomein Gaayen, and Chalti Ka Naam Antakshari. His musical journey took a major step forward with his appearance on Indian Idol in 2004. He also became a finalist in Bigg Boss 14 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. In 2024, he participated in Colors TV's reality show Laughter Chef, which became highly popular and captured the audience's attention. Recognized for his versatility across genres, Rahul remains an active figure in India’s music scene, delivering engaging performances.

