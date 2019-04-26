Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 26.04.2019 | 8:06 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kalank Kesari Notebook Badla Luka Chuppi Total Dhamaal
follow us on

Producer Sandeep Ssingh is upset that PM Narendra Modi Biopic was called a hagiography

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Producer of Vivek Oberoi starrer PM Narendra Modi biopic is clearly upset with the abrupt ban on the release of the film. The Election Commission of India has put the release on hold at least till 19th May. The plea was first given in Supreme Court who passed it to the ECI. According to the Supreme Court’s decision, the movie is based on a political figure and hence it should be the ECI who takes a decision. Prior to a day before its release, the ECI called the movie a hagiography and ordered a hold on the release till the end of Lok Sabha elections.

Producer Sandeep Ssingh is upset that PM Narendra Modi Biopic was called a hagiography

A hagiography is basically a biography that treats its subject with undue reverence. The producer of the film, Sandeep Ssingh is quite upset with the fact that this term was used for the film. He said that they had approval from the CBFC and the hold was put after the ECI officials saw the film. The ECI had reacted positively to the film but the decision was up to the officials who took the decision. Ssingh says that everyone was aware of the release date and that no producer or filmmaker has gone through something like this. It was stalled just 2 hours before its release. He said that they will abide by the law since SC and ECI are both authoritative figures and he also feels like their film is being shuttled between the two.

The team and the makers are clearly not happy about the movie’s release date being stalled. It is however expected to release after May 19. The movie was said to have a political agenda and it could have tipped the votes in the favor of the PM’s political party, which is unfair.

Also Read: Election Commission stands by its decision to BAN PM Narendra Modi biopic until May 19

More Pages: PM Narendra Modi Box Office Collection , PM Narendra Modi Movie Review

Tags : , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Here’s how Akshay Kumar reacted to PM…

Election Commission stands by its decision…

Akshay Kumar engages in a tête-à-tête with…

PM Narendra Modi biopic trailer, dialogue…

Supreme Court orders EC to watch PM Narendra…

Here’s what Vivek Oberoi wants to ask Salman…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification