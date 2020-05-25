Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 25.05.2020 | 6:08 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Anushka Sharma’s Paatal Lok lands in trouble again, Sikkim MP writes to I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar to take action against the show 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Anushka Sharma's production Paatal Lok, a nine-part web series which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video has been receiving positive reviews from all over. A few days ago, Anushka Sharma was served a legal notice from a member of the Lawyers Guild, for a casteist slur used in the show. Now, Sikkim Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba has written a letter to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar calling for action against the show. 

Anushka Sharma’s Paatal Lok lands in trouble again, Sikkim MP writes to I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar to take action against the show 

This is regarding sexist slur hurled against the Nepali speaking community in the second episode of the original series Paatal Lok which is being streamed in Amazon Prime Video. Nepali is one of the 22 languages listed in the 8th Schedule of the Indian constitution with 10.5 million people speaking the language as mother tongue. Hence the derogatory and offensive label made in the particular scene of the series has not only hurt the sentiments of the community but has also set an example of racist stereotyping of the people from the community especially at this time where the people from the northeast region have already endured racial assaults owing to the Covid-19 pandemic," Indra Hang Subba has written in the letter.

"I strongly condemn the irresponsible and insensitive act and would like to extend my unconditional support to the appeal made by the community through the online petition which has stressed on Amazon muting the slur, blurring the subtitles and uploading an edited version of the video along with an apology from the makers of the series and a disclaimer," he added in the letter.

Apart from this, BJP MLA Nandkishore Gurjar has also filed a complaint against producer Anushka Sharma for using his photo in the show without his permission. In the show, Gurjar's photo has been used in a scene where Balkrishna Bajpayee who is a negative character in the show is shown inaugurating a national highway. The picture has been morphed to include the show's fictional characters. The original picture also features other BJP leaders including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma gets legal notice for use of casteist slur in Paatal Lok 

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ranveer Singh urges Indian sign language to…

Bollywood actor Kiran Kumar tests positive…

Shamita Shetty completes 20 years in the…

Juhi Chawla opens her family farm for…

Actor Mohit Baghel who worked with Salman…

FIR registered against Kamaal R Khan for his…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification