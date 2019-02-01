Priyanka Chopra’s Isn’t It Romantic will NOT have theatrical release in India, to stream on Netflix

Priyanka Chopra is all set to impress us with her third Hollywood movie, Isn’t It Romantic, which will stream on Netflix post February 28. So, the makers have decided against the traditional release and have instead opted to release their movie on the international streaming giant. Isn’t It Romantic will release on different dates in different countries. The rom com will release on Valentine’s Day in United Kingdom, in United States of America it shall come out on February 13, 2019. India, Spain, France, and Italy will see Isn’t It Romantic on February 28, 2019. Now, that is one helluva interesting approach.

Priyanka Chopra spoke about this film on The Ellen Show and described her character as: Yoga Ambassador and wellness guru. She said, “I had so much fun doing it. It was a quick, beautiful project to do, and I love Rebel. This is her first time producing, so that’s awesome. I would do anything to support that.” The movie has Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth and Adam Devine in main roles.

The movie is about a cynical architect who does not believe in romance, she meets Priyanka’s character and falls unconscious. She wakes up as a leading lady of a real life romantic comedy and her life turns upside down. Priyanka thoroughly enjoyed playing a Yoga Ambassador in the movie.

Up next, PC will be seen as a devious, powerful spiritual leader Ma Anand Sheela who was right hand of Bhagwan Rajneesh or Osho. She was instrumental in forming a cult in Oregon and got millions of followers there. It would be interesting to see PC ace this complicated, controversial, character.

