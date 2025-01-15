comscore
EXCLUSIVE: Bhushan Kumar and Mithoon reunite for the album 'Master of Melody', bringing their journey to a full circle

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

EXCLUSIVE: Bhushan Kumar and Mithoon reunite for the album ‘Master of Melody’, bringing their journey to a full circle

en Bollywood News EXCLUSIVE: Bhushan Kumar and Mithoon reunite for the album ‘Master of Melody’, bringing their journey to a full circle

Bhushan Kumar and Mithoon have earlier collaborated on a number of projects, including the iconic Aashiqui 2.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar is set to collaborate with the illustrious composer and songwriter Mithoon once again on a new album titled ‘Master of Melody’. Featuring meticulously crafted tracks, the album is expected to deliver the deeply moving music that the duo is known for. What makes this reunion even more special is that Mithoon's very first album in 2009 was also with T-Series, making this collaboration a full-circle moment.

EXCLUSIVE: Bhushan Kumar and Mithoon reunite for the album ‘Master of Melody’, bringing their journey to a full circle

They both have collaborated on various chartbusters, beginning with The Train, which had some memorable hits and further on leading to the haunting tracks of Murder 2 and the cult hit ‘Tum Hi Ho’ from Aashiqui 2, which changed the landscape of Indian film music. They continued their streak with hits like Ek Villain, Sanam Re, Shivaay and Kabir Singh. The songs from these movies struck a definitive chord with audiences, solidifying their status as a winning musical team.

T-Series head Bhushan Kumar calls Mithoon the true "Master of Melody," saying, “Mithoon’s music stands out and sustains forever. We wanted to create songs that resonate with listeners and stay with them long after they’ve heard them. I’m excited for everyone to experience the magic he’s crafted in this album.”

Mithoon added, “Music has always been my way of communicating emotions, and with this album, I want to push those boundaries even further. This album is a reflection of my journey, both personal and professional and it is exciting to collaborate once again with Bhushan Kumar. I admire his passion for music, and I feel he has a keen sense of identifying a pure melody instantly. I’m grateful to him for continuously believing in my vision and giving me the space to explore this album. Furthermore, I’m excited about all the singers and writers I have collaborated with on this album and the names are a surprise and will be revealed soon.”

The first song from the album will drop in January 2025, with anticipation already building among fans for what is expected to be another remarkable addition to their successful body of work.

Also Read: Bhushan Kumar teams up with acclaimed director Rajkumar Periasamy for his Pan-India film; project set to roll in 2025

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

