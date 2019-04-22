Bollywood Hungama
Priyanka Chopra to shoot in Rajasthan and Delhi for Mindy Kaling’s wedding film?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Priyanka Chopra is all set to collaborate with The Office star Mindy Kaling for a wedding film. The project is developed under Universal Pictures along Dan Groor. As this would be the first time Mindy and Priyanka will be coming together for an interesting project focused on desi wedding.

Priyanka Chopra to shoot in Rajasthan and Delhi for Mindy Kaling's wedding film?

Now, we hear that the film will be shot in India. As per reports, the film focuses on Indian wedding so the makers are thinking of locking unexplored locations in Rajasthan and Delhi as the two places beautiful capture the essence of India. It seems like a lavish villa in Ranthambore as caught everyone’s attention. As of now, the makers are working on the screenplay which will be locked in my August. Post that, they will fly down to North India to do the recce.

Mindy Kaling will be writing the screenplay with Dan Goor. She is also set to star alongside Priyanka Chopra and might even direct. The project will be produced under the banners Kaling International, Priyanka Chopra’s Purple Pebble Pictures, Howard Klein for 3 Arts alongside Dan Goor. As per reports, Heather Morris and Nina Anand Aujla will executive produce it. The film will be reportedly on the lines of Crazy Rich Asians meet My Big Fat Greek Wedding.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra teams up with Mindy Kaling for a wedding comedy

