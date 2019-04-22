Bollywood Hungama
Chhapaak: Meghna Gulzar MIFFED after key scenes featuring Deepika Padukone get LEAKED

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Deepika Padukone is currently shooting for Chhapaak with Vikrant Massey. Most of her shoot is in at outdoor real-life locations in the capital and the unit is having a hard time keeping all the fans at bay. Since DP has started shooting, the scenes are being leaked on social media. Recently, an important scene where Deepika shares a kiss with Vikrant went viral. A troll shouted that kids should not see the movie because it involves a kissing scene. According to reports, Meghna is upset that the security is not tight enough.

A source close to the movie said that Meghna is very particular about her films, and she doesn’t like to give out much until it releases. Since Chhapaak revolves a sensitive subject and is based on a real life story of an acid attack victim Laxmi Aggarwal, the makers are all the more particular about not letting scenes leaked before the film is released.

Meghna has beefed up the security for the next schedule in a hope that more scenes do not get leaked from the movie.

Deepika will play the lead and Vikrant will be her romantic interest who helps her get over the horrific incident which changed her life forever. Along with acting, DP is also co-producing the movie.

Also Read: WATCH: Deepika Padukone transforms into a school girl for Chhapaak in this leaked video

