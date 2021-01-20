Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 20.01.2021

Priyanka Chopra – Rajkummar Rao step back for co-star Adarsh Gourav

BySubhash K. Jha

Who says actors are self-obsessed narcissists? The way Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao have decided to step back to let their relatively unknown co-star Adarsh Gourav take to the limelight in The White Tiger, is a lesson for the I-me-myself breed in Bollywood.

It is reliably learnt that Priyanka and Rajkummar took a conscious decision to let Adarsh take centre stage.

“See, they knew from the start that The White Tiger was Adarsh Gourav’s film. They knew it was his film from the moment they agreed to get on board in the project. Director Ramin Bahrani is a formidable talent. He was not going to increase Priyanka’s role just because she’s a global star. From the start she and Raj knew the extent of their parts. And they were okay with Gourav taking centre stage in the film, and now in the promotions,” informs a source close to the project.

Gourav is dazed by all the attention that he’s getting and how comfortable Priyanka made him feel all through the making of the film. She introduced Gourav to the American media as the star of the show.

Shall we say hats off to Ms Chopra for breaking the myth of the jealous insider versus the nervous anxious insecure outsider?

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas does her own makeup for The White Tiger press junket, posts a mesmerizing selfie

