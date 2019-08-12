Priyanka Chopra gets verbally attacked by Pakistani woman at an event; PC’s reply shuts her up

The tension between India and Pakistan has worsened after the government revoked Article 370 that gave Jammu and Kashmir special status. While celebrities have openly either welcomed or criticized the decision of the Indian government, there is still a lot of outrage. But, amid all this, Priyanka Chopra was recently called a hypocrite for her past tweet related to Balakot airstrike.

Priyanka Chopra was at BeautyCon event in Los Angeles, during the weekend, for a special panel where she was taken aback after being called a hypocrite. A Pakistani woman called her a hypocrite for tweeting in favour of the Indian Army despite being a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador. During the Q&A session, the woman accused Priyanka of encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan.

“I have many, many friends from Pakistan and I am from India. War is not something I’m really fond of but I am patriotic, so I’m sorry if I hurt sentiments to people who do love me and have loved me,” PC responded to the outrage by the woman. Many news outlets picked up the story and praised Priyanka for showing composure during this scenario.

However, the woman in question took to Twitter to tell her side of the story and claimed that Priyanka turned the narrative against her and made her look like the bad guy. In a series of tweets and videos, the woman revealed how during the question and answer time, she asked the question and the mic was snatched from her.

Her tweets read, “Hi, I’m the girl that “yelled” at Priyanka Chopra. It was hard listening to her say, “we should be neighbors and love each other” — swing that advice over to your PM. Both India and Pakistan were in danger. And instead, she tweeted out in favor for nuclear war. It took me back to when I couldn’t reach my family because of the blackouts and how scared/helpless I was. She gaslit me and turned the narrative around on me being the “bad guy” — as a UN ambassador this was so irresponsible.”

It took me back to when I couldn’t reach my family because of the blackouts and how scared/helpless I was. She gaslit me and turned the narrative around on me being the “bad guy” — as a UN ambassador this was so irresponsible. — Ayesha Malik (@Spishaa) August 11, 2019

“Whenever you’re don’t venting”. Sorry, didn’t realize that speaking on a humanitarian crisis was “venting” pic.twitter.com/OqCLgjDNa1 — Ayesha Malik (@Spishaa) August 11, 2019

The woman hinted at the Indian Army tweet after the airstrike in Balakot in February this year. The actress had lauded the army and wrote, “Jai Hind. Indian Armed Forces.” It had led to an outrage where some Pakistani netizens demanded UNICEF remove Priyanka as Goodwill Ambassador.

Since the videos from the event went viral, netizens attacked the Pakistani woman for spreading lies about Priyanka Chopra and India – that they called for nuclear war.

