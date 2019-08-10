Deepika Padukone surpasses Priyanka Chopra in latest survey of FAKE followers on social media

Social media has become a platform where celebrities can easily interact with fans from across the world. But with the advent of these sites, a new competition of sorts began, with celebrities vying for the most followed tag. Now we hear that Deepika Padukone has surpassed Priyanka Chopra on social media. As per a study by UK based ICMP (Institute of Contemporary Music Performance), Deepika has surpassed Priyanka in terms of having the highest number of fake followers on social media.

The website that analyses the biggest names from the field of sorts and entertainment on social media did a comparative study listing the top 10 Celebrities with the maximum number of fake followers. Interestingly, Deepika Padukone ranks 6th on the list with 45% fake followers while Priyanka Chopra occupies the 10th slot with 43%. On the other hand, when sports personalities are compared, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli comes in 10th with 44% fake followers.

The UK based site, arrived at these results after analysing the Instagram and Twitter handles of the most followed celebrities. Detailing their listing process the ICMP website states, “We took various ‘most successful’ and ‘most followed’ lists to build our list of celebrities across acting, sport, music, and TV personalities. We then filtered this by the number of followers to give ourself a top 100 most followed list. We then ran their Instagram and Twitter handles through IG Audit and Sparktoro’s fake Twitter follower’s tool to measure what percentage of their following was actually real.”