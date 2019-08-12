Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 12.08.2019 | 12:52 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Batla House Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

Shweta Tiwari accuses husband Abhinav Kohli of domestic violence

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actress Shweta Tiwari and her daughter Palak were spotted near a police station on Sunday. Reportedly, the actress was in tears, crying and screaming very loudly. According to reports, the actor has reported about her husband Abhinav Kohli for abusive behaviour towards her and her daughter.

Shweta Tiwari accuses husband Abhinav Kohli of domestic violence

There have been rumours of trouble in their marriage from almost a year now. While Shweta had chosen not to comment on her marriage, Abhinav had chosen to deny all the rumours. But, things reached its peak, when Abhinav allegedly slapped his step-daughter Palak.

A report has been filed against Abhinav Kohli which read that the 38-year-old had abused Shweta’s daughter using filthy language. The actress accused her husband of outraging the modesty of her daughter by passing very obscene comment and showing her obscene picture of models on his cell phone since October 2017. Shweta also stated that the her husband was often under the influence of alcohol when the said things have happened.

Abhinav was later brought down to the police station on Sunday afternoon. He was interrogated for nearly four hours in the presence of Shweta and Palak.

The official confirmation on this police investigation is awaited.

Tags : , , , , ,

Recommended for you

SHOCKING: Mandana Karimi withdraws charges…

SHOCKING: Mandana Karimi files domestic…

Shweta Tiwari accuses husband Abhinav Kohli of domestic violence" />

Om Puri accused of domestic violence by wife

Shweta Tiwari accuses husband Abhinav Kohli of domestic violence" />

Sanjay Dutt to play himself in Amar Singh's…

Shweta Tiwari accuses husband Abhinav Kohli of domestic violence" />

Case filed against Salman Khan in UP court

Shweta Tiwari accuses husband Abhinav Kohli of domestic violence" />

Mahesh Bhatt's son to be launched in Jism 2?

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification