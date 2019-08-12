Shweta Tiwari accuses husband Abhinav Kohli of domestic violence" />

Actress Shweta Tiwari and her daughter Palak were spotted near a police station on Sunday. Reportedly, the actress was in tears, crying and screaming very loudly. According to reports, the actor has reported about her husband Abhinav Kohli for abusive behaviour towards her and her daughter.

There have been rumours of trouble in their marriage from almost a year now. While Shweta had chosen not to comment on her marriage, Abhinav had chosen to deny all the rumours. But, things reached its peak, when Abhinav allegedly slapped his step-daughter Palak.

A report has been filed against Abhinav Kohli which read that the 38-year-old had abused Shweta’s daughter using filthy language. The actress accused her husband of outraging the modesty of her daughter by passing very obscene comment and showing her obscene picture of models on his cell phone since October 2017. Shweta also stated that the her husband was often under the influence of alcohol when the said things have happened.

Abhinav was later brought down to the police station on Sunday afternoon. He was interrogated for nearly four hours in the presence of Shweta and Palak.

The official confirmation on this police investigation is awaited.