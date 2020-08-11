Back in 2018, around the time she was promoting the final season of Quantico – her American thriller series, it was announced that Priyanka Chopra was also working on her own memoir. Titled 'Unfinished', the memoir was to be a collection of personal essays, stories, and observations and published by Penguin Random House India. The book will be published simultaneously in the US by Ballantine Books, an imprint of Penguin Random House US, and in the UK by Michael Joseph, an imprint of Penguin Random House UK.

On August 11, Tuesday, Priyanka Chopra revealed that she finished writing the memoir and is very excited to share the book with everyone. Stating that it came from a place from self reflection, she wrote, “Unfinished is finished! Just about sent in the final manuscript! Wheee! Cannot wait to share it with you all. Every word in my memoir comes from a place of introspection and reflection into my life. #ComingSoon #unfinished.”

"The flavor of the book will be honest, funny, spirited, bold, and rebellious, just like me. I have always been a private person; I’ve never spoken about my feelings during my journey but I am ready to do so now. I was raised to be fearless when it came to opinions, and I would like to tell my story in the hopes of inspiring people--especially women--to change the conversation, to shatter glass ceilings. Women are always told we can’t have everything. I want everything, and I believe anyone else can have it too. I’m proof of it,” Priyanka Chopra had said earlier in a statement.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has inked a two-year multimillion first-look TV deal with Amazon Studios. She has two Netflix productions in the pipeline - We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger. She is also working on a wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling and biopic on Ma Anand Sheela. Besides these projects, she will star in Keanu Reeves' The Matrix 4.

