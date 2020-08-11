The location for the new Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha has now been moved from rural Punjab to Turkey. About 50 percent of the film will be shot in Turkey.

Apparently, the Laal Singh Chaddha team feels it is safer to shoot in Turkey than in Punjab where the Covid-19 cases grow by the day. An earlier schedule in Ladakh was cancelled due to the border tensions with China.

Aamir is currently in Turkey with director Advait Chandan looking for locations for Laal Singh Chaddha. A source close to Aamir informs, “Aamir is not in Turkey shooting right now. He starts shooting in October. He is currently finalizing locations.”

Aamir and Turkey go back to 2017 when the actor had taken his film Secret Superstar (also directed by Advait Chandan) to Istanbul. Since then the Turkish government has been keen to have Aamir shoot a film in their country.

