Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra is currently promoting her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink. During one of her interviews, she spoke about how she really felt connected to the script. The actress draws parallels between the characters in the film with those in her family. Recently, she compared how the on-screen couple (played by her and Farhan Akhtar), was much like her parents who sacrificed their lives and stood by her.

The Sky Is Pink is inspired by the real-life story of Aisha Chaudhary, a young motivational speaker who lost her life at 18 due to being born with an immune-deficient disorder. In the film, Priyanka plays the role of her mother Aditi Chaudhary. Priyanka Chopra said that her parents were also like Aisha’s parents, who stood by her always. Priyanka, while talking about her family said that her parents supported her over their own dreams and ambitions.

The actress said that they sacrificed their lives so that she could have hers. Priyanka Chopra said that The Sky is Pink is the kind of family film that reminds you how important family is and how important the support of your family is. I found that just so beautiful especially in the world of today.

Priyanka Chopra describes her role as a ferocious mom who was best friends with her daughter. The Barfi actress said that she shares the same relationship with her mother. The two often go out for parties or concerts just to hang out together.

