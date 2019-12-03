Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 03.12.2019 | 9:22 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pagalpanti Dabangg 3 Mardaani 2 Marjaavaan Good Newwz Pati Patni Aur Woh
follow us on

Prithviraj: Akshay Kumar starrer to have 35 sets mounted across Maharashtra and Rajasthan

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Two weeks ago, Akshay Kumar kickstarted Yash Raj Films‘ first and biggest historical film Prithviraj. The film will mark the debut of Miss World Manushi Chhillar. The film is being made on a huge scale and the makers are leaving no stone unturned in its making.

Prithviraj: Akshay Kumar starrer to have 35 sets mounted across Maharashtra and Rajasthan

As per the latest reports, the makers will be working majorly on the sets and mounting 35 sets across Maharashtra and Rajasthan for the film. The makers want the film to be a visual spectacle. In Maharashtra, the sets are being mounted in adjoining areas besides the FilmCity. In Rajasthan, they will be extensively shooting in Jaisalmer, Jaipur, and Udaipur. Thousands of workers will be involved in constructing these mammoth sets. The film will showcase the grandeur with incredible fight sequences and will show the opulence of the kings, and their kingdoms.

Yash Raj Films announced last month that Manushi Chhillar will play the role of princess Sanyogita in Prithviraj which is based on the life and heroism of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj.

Prithviraj is set to release in Diwali 2020.

ALSO READ: Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar wraps up Rohit Shetty’s film with action packed last scene

More Pages: Prithviraj Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Rani Mukerji debuts as a real-life news…

Panipat: Real jewellery used for the making…

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shoot for a…

Panipat: "It was a wonderful experience to…

Supreme Court says no coercive action will…

Ayushmann Khurrana opens up about actors…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification