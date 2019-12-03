It’s that time of the year where we get ‘Year In Review’ lists. Yahoo India has released its year-ender and the Khans are topping the list. Aamir Khan starrer Dangal which released in 2106 is the biggest blockbuster of the decade as per their report. The actor revolved around the real-life story of the wrestlers – Phogat family. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film has taken the top spot on the list.

Dangal is followed by Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan which was directed by Kabir Khan. The film starred child artiste Harshaali Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Aamir Khan’s PK takes the third sport followed by Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, Dhoom 3, Sanju, War, Chennai Express and Dabangg.