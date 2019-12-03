Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 03.12.2019 | 11:11 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pagalpanti Dabangg 3 Mardaani 2 Marjaavaan Good Newwz Pati Patni Aur Woh
follow us on

Aamir Khan’s Dangal biggest blockbuster of decade, Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan bags second place

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It’s that time of the year where we get ‘Year In Review’ lists. Yahoo India has released its year-ender and the Khans are topping the list. Aamir Khan starrer Dangal which released in 2106 is the biggest blockbuster of the decade as per their report. The actor revolved around the real-life story of the wrestlers – Phogat family. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film has taken the top spot on the list.

Aamir Khan’s Dangal biggest blockbuster of decade, Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan bags second place

Dangal is followed by Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan which was directed by Kabir Khan. The film starred child artiste Harshaali Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Aamir Khan’s PK takes the third sport followed by Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, Dhoom 3, Sanju, War, Chennai Express and Dabangg.

ALSO READ: Laal Singh Chaddha: After song wrap up, Aamir Khan seeks blessings at Golden Temple

More Pages: Dangal Box Office Collection , Dangal Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Salman Khan and Sunny Leone are most…

SCOOP: Salman Khan's Kick 2's release date…

BREAKING: Jacqueline Fernandez to feature in…

Is Salman Khan prepping for Dabangg 4…

Dabangg 3 asked to remove visuals of sadhus…

DABANGG 3: Millennial Munni, Warina Hussain,…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification