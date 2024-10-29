On Tuesday, Prime Video dropped the second trailer for the highly-awaited Original series, Citadel: Honey Bunny. The first trailer of the series that launched earlier this month received a spectacular response from audiences all over the world, leaving them at the edge of their seats. Anxiously waiting for the launch of Citadel: Honey Bunny on Prime Video, the fans of Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Raj & DK were thrilled as the streaming platform dropped a new trailer of the series.

Prime Video drops another trailer of Citadel: Honey Bunny; unveils a complex web of action, drama, and suspense

Delving a little further into the exciting story of stuntman Bunny (Varun Dhawan), who recruits struggling actress Honey (Samantha) for a side gig as they are hurled into a high-stakes world of action, espionage, and betrayal. Packed with even more adrenaline-fueled action and explosive drama, the new trailer follows the estranged elite spies as they reunite years later to protect their young daughter, Nadia, when their dangerous past catches up with them.

Born from the world of Citadel, the Indian series is directed by Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK) and written by Sita R. Menon, along with Raj & DK. The series is produced by D2R Films, Amazon MGM Studios, and executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO. Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes from AGBO, alongside David Weil (Hunters), executive produce Citadel: Honey Bunny and all series within the world of Citadel. Midnight Radio is also an executive producer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)



The series features the immensely talented Varun Dhawan and Samantha in the lead and the ever-so-versatile Kay Kay Menon, along with an exciting ensemble cast that includes Saqib Saleem, Simran, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, and Kashvi Majmundar. Citadel: Honey Bunny is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on November 7.

The first season of Citadel, starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas alongside Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville, premiered to global success in 2023. Executive produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO, Citadel and its subsequent action-espionage Original Series traverse the globe, evolving the story of spy agency Citadel and its powerful enemy syndicate, Manticore. Season Two of this Citadel, starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas alongside Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville, is in production, with Joe Russo serving as director.

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals the 90s approach made it ‘more exciting’ for her as an actor; says, “This is a very original way of doing things”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.