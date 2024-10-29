Anees Bazmee revealed that Triptii Dimri's role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is much more pivotal than the trailer suggests, featuring unexpected twists.

Anees Bazmee reveals Triptii Dimri’s surprising role depth in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3; says, “She’s going to shock everyone with her role and performance”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set to hit theaters on November 1, featuring an impressive lineup that includes Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri in key roles. Director Anees Bazmee has teased an unexpected twist, noting that Triptii’s performance will amaze viewers. He also highlighted her dynamic on-screen connection with Kartik as a standout element.

Speaking with News 18, Anees Bazmee disclosed that although the trailer hints in one direction, Triptii Dimri's role is far more significant and central to the plot's twists. He shared that other actors were initially considered for the part, but casting her proved to be an excellent decision.

The director also emphasized that her role isn’t limited to a few musical scenes her character and performance will surprise audiences, unveiling unexpected layers to her role. He said, “She’s going to shock everyone with her role and performance. They’re sure to say, ‘Achcha, iss tarah hai unka role? Humne toh kabhi socha hi nahi tha.’”

Anees remarked that while talent and dedication are essential, success often needs a bit of luck as well. Triptii, however, possesses a unique mix of qualities. He noted that she’s not only talented and hardworking but also brings warmth and charisma to the set.

Anees quickly recognized Triptii Dimri’s natural compatibility with Kartik Aaryan after meeting her, making her an ideal choice for the role. He stated, “When Triptii came to my mind and then I met her, I realized that she’ll look really good with Kartik.”

He added that Triptii wasn’t the initial choice, as various factors had to be considered. However, she eventually came to mind unexpectedly, leading him to think she might be the perfect fit for the part.

Triptii’s casting emerged as Anees brainstormed new faces who hadn’t previously worked with Kartik, aiming to introduce a fresh dynamic in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. After seeing the results, the entire team believes she was the ideal choice. Her performance has convinced them that no one else could have delivered the same energy, with her on-screen presence proving to be both striking and captivating.

Anees also commended Triptii’s work in Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, recognizing that her growing popularity reflects years of consistent progress and commitment. He observed that her journey wasn’t about overnight fame; instead, her success is rooted in a foundation of hard work across multiple projects.

Over the past seven to eight years, she has steadily delivered standout performances in films like Bulbbul and Qala, gradually establishing her place in the industry.

On the work front, Triptii was last seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, released on October 11, 2024, where she starred with Rajkummar Rao as a 90s-era married couple.

The film also featured strong performances from Vijay Raaz, Mallika Sherawat, Archana Puran Singh, and Tiku Talsania. Up next, Triptii will appear in the horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

