Last Updated 11.01.2021 | 12:17 PM IST

Preity Zinta reveals her mother and brother had tested positive for COVID-19 last month

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actress Preity Zinta has taken to social media to inform that her mother and brother had tested positive for COVID-19, last month. The actress admitted to feeling powerless and helpless but was glad they recovered.

Sharing a family photo on Instagram, Preity Zinta revealed, "Three weeks ago my Mom, brother, his wife, kids & my uncle all tested positive for Covid. Suddenly terms like ventilators, ICU and oxygen machines took a new meaning. I felt helpless & powerless here in America, far away as he battled it out in the hospital.”

 

“I’m so grateful to the almighty and to all those wonderful doctors & nurses that worked tireless to take care of them. For all of you who don’t take Covid seriously please be warned that this can become dangerous overnight so please take care, wear a mask & practice social distancing. Today, after hearing that they have all tested negative I can finally fall asleep & stop stressing. Finally the New Year feels like a Happy New year. #Thankyou #Doctors #Nurses #Grateful #Ting,” she added in her post.

Preity Zinta lives with her husband Gene Goodenough in Los Angeles.

ALSO READ: Scoop: Preity Zinta turns producer, signs Hrithik Roshan for web series

