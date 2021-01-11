Bollywood Hungama

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi to star in Sriram Raghavan’s next

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Andhadhun director Sriram Raghavan has roped in Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi for his next. Katrina seems to be on a roll as she has multiple big ticket films in her kitty.

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi to star in Sriram Raghavan’s next

Reportedly, Vijay Sethupathi plays the leading man in Sriram's next. The filmmaker had earlier revealed that they have had to put Varun Dhawan starrer Ekkis on hold due to the pandemic.

It is the first time that Vijay and Katrina will be seen together. With Ekkis postponed, Sriram Raghavan has reportedly turned his attention towards this project. There are no further details about the project apart from the interesting casting choice.

Meanwhile, Katrina is currently awaiting the release of Sooryavanshi in which she will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar. She has also started preparing for Phone Booth alongside actors Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will soon start working on her superhero film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif champions the cause of the right to education; urges all to do their bit in building classrooms for underprivileged children at a school in Madurai

