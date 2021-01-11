Andhadhun director Sriram Raghavan has roped in Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi for his next. Katrina seems to be on a roll as she has multiple big ticket films in her kitty.

Reportedly, Vijay Sethupathi plays the leading man in Sriram's next. The filmmaker had earlier revealed that they have had to put Varun Dhawan starrer Ekkis on hold due to the pandemic.

It is the first time that Vijay and Katrina will be seen together. With Ekkis postponed, Sriram Raghavan has reportedly turned his attention towards this project. There are no further details about the project apart from the interesting casting choice.

Meanwhile, Katrina is currently awaiting the release of Sooryavanshi in which she will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar. She has also started preparing for Phone Booth alongside actors Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will soon start working on her superhero film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

