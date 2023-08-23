On Sunday, Prakash Raj took to microblogging site X, sharing a caricature of a man in a shirt and lungi pouring tea.

Renowned actor Prakash Raj has been booked in a police station in Karnataka's Bagalkot district for sharing a meme on the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)'s moon mission Chandrayaan-3. A complaint was filed against the actor by Hindu organisations leaders in Banahatti police station of Bagalkote district on Tuesday.

Prakash Raj in legal trouble! Booked for sharing meme on Chandrayaan-3 mission

As per a report by PTI, the police said, “A complaint has been filed against actor Prakash Raj for his post on the Chandrayaan-3 mission. Hindu organisations leaders filed a complaint against the actor in Banahatti police station of Bagalkote district and have demanded action.”

Earlier on Sunday, Prakash Raj took to the microblogging site Twitter to share a caricature of a man in a shirt and lungi pouring tea. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “First view just arrived from Chandrayaan .. #VikramLander #justasking."

BREAKING NEWS:-

First picture coming from the Moon by #VikramLander Wowww #justasking pic.twitter.com/RNy7zmSp3G — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 20, 2023

The meme was in reference to the fact that the first person to walk on the moon was Neil Armstrong, an American. However, some people interpreted the meme as being disrespectful to the ISRO and the Chandrayaan-3 mission. “Hate sees only Hate.. i was referring to a joke of #Armstrong times .. celebrating our kerala Chaiwala .. which Chaiwala did the TROLLS see ?? .. if you dont get a joke then the joke is on you .. GROW UP,” Raj wrote in an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prakash Raj (@joinprakashraj)

Prakash Raj has since clarified that he did not mean to disrespect the ISRO or the Chandrayaan-3 mission. He said that the meme was just a joke and that he did not mean to hurt anyone's sentiments.

Also Read: Prakash Raj's tweet allegedly mocking Chandrayaan 3 sparks outrage

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.