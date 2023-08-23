Shabana Azmi took to social media to share a notice, as a warning to beware of these perpetrators who are posing as her.

Shabana Azmi, who is recently receiving a lot of love for her role as Jamini in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, has been warning others of phishing scheme. According to the actress, someone has been misusing her name, and messaging her friends and acquaintances. The actress has taken to social media to warn her near and dear ones about the imposter, further asserting that she will be lodging a complaint soon in the cyber cell regarding the incident.

Shabana Azmi to lodge police complaint after her name was misused for phishing scams

In a notice shared by Shabana Azmi on her social media account on X, which was previously known as Twitter, it read It has come to our notice that some of our colleagues and associates, have received messages purported to be from Ms Shabana Azmi. These are clearly “phishing” attempts asking responders to make purchases on App Store for the messenger.”“ Further, asking the netizens to beware of such scams, the notice read, “Please do not reply or pick any calls/messages that appear to be coming to you from Shabanaji. This is a cybercrime of impersonation, and we are making a police complaint. As of now the two numbers from which these messages have been reported are +66987577041 and +998917811675. Thank you.”

Although no further details on the same has been reported, Shabana has asserted that a legal action will be taken against the impostor and other perpetrators.

NOTICE It has come to our notice that some of our colleagues and associates, have received messages purported to be from Ms Shabana Azmi. These are clearly “phishing” attempts asking responders to make purchases on App Store for the messenger. Please do not reply or pick any… — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) August 22, 2023



Coming to work, Shabana Azmi was recently seen in Karan Johar’s recent romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which featured her in the role of a Bengali poet lover Jamini Chatterjee, as she also essayed the role of Alia Bhatt aka Rani’s grandmother in the movie. It featured her alongside Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan with Ranveer Singh as the male lead. The film received a lot of appreciation for the way it dealt with subjects like cultural differences, body shaming, respecting women, extra marital affairs, among others and released on July 28.

