Telugu actor Prabhas gained ultimate stardom with S. S. Rajamouli's Baahubali franchise where he essayed the role of Mahendra Baahubali. He later gained the tag of the pan-India star by starring in the multilingual film Saaho. It has been speculated that the actor is all set to break Baahubali's record and make Project K on the budget of Rs 400 crore. Prabhas has moved one step ahead and decided on this budget for Project K.

The 41-year-old superstar is known for his dedication and had given 4-5 years of his career to SS Rajamouli's Baahubali franchise. For Nag Ashwin's Project K he has reportedly given 200 days which also has Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. B-Town stars Amitabh and Deepika have also given their nod for giving the majority of dates for the movie.

On the occasion of Guru Purnima, actor Prabhas gave a clap for Big B's scene and Project K went on floors. Prabhas will be next seen in Radha Krishna Kumar's Radhe Shyam opposite Pooja Hegde, Adipurush directed by Om Raut with Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh. Prashanth Neel's Salaar alongside Shruti Haasan.

