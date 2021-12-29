It is unlikely that the newest hero on the block Ahan Shetty would move away from producer Sajid Nadiadwala who designed and executed young Shetty’s debut vehicle. Sources in the know reveal that Ahan Shetty’s second film would also be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

“Sajid wants to build Ahan’s career as an action-romance hero. He did the same with Tiger Shroff whom he introduced in Heropanti and then promoted as a star through the Baaghi franchise, Sajid has a definite plan for Ahan as well,” the source reveals.

Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala had no contract binding Tiger Shroff to do films. Nadiadwala has not bound Ahan to any contract either.

