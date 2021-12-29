comscore

Post Tadap Ahan Shetty to sign second film with Sajid Nadiadwala

Bollywood News
By - Subhash K. Jha

It is unlikely that the newest hero on the block Ahan Shetty would move away from producer Sajid Nadiadwala who designed and executed young Shetty’s debut vehicle. Sources in the know reveal that Ahan Shetty’s second film would also be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

“Sajid wants to build Ahan’s career as an action-romance hero. He did the same with Tiger Shroff whom he introduced in Heropanti and then promoted as a star through the Baaghi franchise, Sajid has a definite plan for Ahan as well,” the source reveals.

Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala had no contract binding Tiger Shroff to do films. Nadiadwala has not bound Ahan to any contract either.

Also Read: Ahan Shetty practices deadly bike stunts for his debut film, Tadap; watch

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

