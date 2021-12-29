comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 29.12.2021 | 11:26 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
83 Pushpa Atrangi Re Jersey RRR Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
follow us on

Hugh Jackman tests positive for Covid-19, Music Man cancels performances

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

The revival of Meredith Willson’s classic musical The Music Man will cancel performances through January 1 after Hugh Jackman, who plays Harold Hill, tested positive for COVID-19.

Hugh Jackman tests positive for Covid-19, Music Man cancels performances

The Music Man is one of the hottest tickets on Broadway. However, like many other shows, it is struggling to keep its cast and crew healthy at a time when COVID is surging and omicron is causing breakthrough infections and contributing to record cases in New York City. Sutton Foster, Jackman’s co-star, was forced to miss several performances after coming down with the virus. She will return on January 2, with Jackman expected to resume performances on January 6.

In a video posted to social media, Jackman said his case was mild. “My symptoms are like a cold — I have scratchy throat and a bit of a runny nose — but I’m fine,” Jackman said. “And I’m just going to do everything I can to get better ASAP, and as soon as I’m cleared I’ll be back on stage heading to River City. Please stay safe, be healthy, be kind,” he added.

On Twitter, the show said all tickets for the canceled performances will be refunded or exchanged at point of purchase. Several Broadway shows have been forced to cancel performances due to breakthrough cases, including Aladdin, Mrs. Doubtfire, Hamilton and The Lion King. Other productions such as Ain’t Too Proud, Jagged Little Pill and Waitress have ended their runs early as COVID continues to depress ticket sales and imperil Broadway’s revival.

The Music Man has continued performances even as Foster has been out, with Jackman going viral after he gave an emotional tribute to understudy Kathy Voytko.

Also Read: Hugh Jackman undergoes skin biopsy for possible cancer scare 

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ranvir Shorey's son Haroon tests positive…

'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' fame Sahdev Dirdo suffers…

Rajinikanth officially launches his…

Team of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya…

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer…

Cinema halls to shut down in Delhi amid…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification