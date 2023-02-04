comscore

Post Jawan, Atlee to commence work on new venture starring Varun Dhawan; film to be a remake of Vijay starrer Theri

Sources confirmed that Varun Dhawan has verbally agreed for the film but is yet to sign the dotted line.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Southern sensation Atlee Kumar just recently announced his new role as a father to a beautiful little baby boy. While the filmmaker and his wife are yet to name the little munchkin, Atlee himself is busy working on his forthcoming project Jawan. Comprising an ensemble cast, the film features Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi with Thalapathy Vijay doing a cameo. In fact, buzz for the film is at an all-time high with fans of each of the cast members eagerly awaiting its release. While the film still has a long way to go before it hits screens, Bollywood Hungama has got an inside scoop on Atlee’s next. If what the grapevine says is true then the director has roped in Varun Dhawan to feature in his next.

Post Jawan, Atlee to commence work on new venture starring Varun Dhawan; film to be a remake of Vijay starrer Theri

Revealing details of the same a well-placed industry source tells Bollywood Hungama exclusively, “Atlee and Varun have been in talks for a while about a new project. After much discussion, Varun has finally given the go-ahead for the venture. However, while he has verbally agreed to feature in Atlee’s next, the young actor is yet to sign the dotted line.” Prod the source for details of the film and he continues, “The film in question will be a remake of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer Theri. The said venture will be bankrolled by both Murad Khetani and Atlee, with the latter looking to commence work on the project either in June or September this year.”

While we obviously can’t wait till Jawan releases, hearing that Atlee is already considering his next has definitely piqued our interest even further. As for the subject of the film in question, Theri literally translated means Spark, featured Thalapathy Vijay in the title role with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Amy Jackson as the leading ladies.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan jokes about reuniting with Alia Bhatt on-screen: ‘I’m very busy, I just had a baby’

