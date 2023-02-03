Nutella made the announcement in collaboration with Ranveer Singh’s social media pages through an entertaining video, where he is seen engaging in a rapid-fire round.

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh has been roped in as the brand endorser of Nutella for the India market and will promote the brand across digital and offline marketing channels as well as be an active part of their various campaigns. The brand Nutella, which is known as cocoa spread brand of Ferrero, made the announcement in collaboration with the star’s social media pages through an entertaining video, where the actor is seen engaging in a rapid-fire round on ‘what comes to my mind when….’ as he proclaims his love for the brand.

Ranveer Singh turns brand ambassador of Nutella India

In addition, to celebrate the association and the announcement, Nutella in India is also doing an online limited-edition ‘Nutella Jar’ featuring Ranveer Singh on the label as a giveaway to fans of the brand and the star. Interestingly, the jar is packaged in a box which when scanned under a curated Instagram AR lens, triggers the actor in an augmented reality avatar on top of the box and is seen delivering a special message on this collaboration.

Speaking on the collaboration, Zoher Kapuswala, Marketing Head, Nutella brands, Ferrero India Pvt Ltd. said, “We are delighted to have Ranveer Singh onboard as our brand endorser for India market. His personality exemplifies energy which is in absolute sync with the brand’s ethos. This, combined with his famous love for Nutella makes this announcement even more exciting for us. Leveraging the actors strong connect with our consumers, we have a lot of exciting engagements lined up with Nutella.”

Ranveer Singh commented, “I am excited to announce my association with Nutella. Nutella has always held a special place in my heart. I’ve been a fan ever since I was a child and my love for it has only grown over the years. I am stoked to be part of the Nutella journey in India and help bring alive their vision of making tasty breakfast and desserts.”

Ranveer Singh will be seen in an exciting campaign for ‘World Nutella Day’ celebrated on February 5 for the India market. The campaign will be launched on the brand’s social pages of Instagram and Facebook as well as YouTube channel. Fans can participate, post videos, and celebrate the day with Ranveer Singh and Nutella and also, get a chance to win some exclusive gifts.

