The much-awaited film Jawan is finally out and as expected, it has turned out to be an entertainer of epic proportions. The trailer didn’t show the whole story and hence, moviegoers were treated with several surprises. What also amazed them was that the song ‘Zinda Banda’ in the film was also slightly different than the version which was released before the release.

Interestingly, ‘Zinda Banda’ also has a special appearance of a very important person. And that is none other than Atlee, the blockbuster writer and director of Jawan. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “A lot of moviegoers were left wondering who this person who makes a massy appearance in the song and not just shakes a leg with Shah Rukh Khan but even wears similar clothes as the superstar.”

An industry insider remarked, “Shah Rukh Khan and the team at Red Chillies Entertainment knew that Atlee is not known in the Hindi speaking markets and his presence might puzzle viewers as they might not recognize him. SRK could have got any Bollywood or even South superstar for that part. Yet, he chose to give Atlee the respect that he rightfully deserves.”

This is not the first time that Atlee has featured on screen. In his last film, Bigil (2019), he appeared next to the lead actor, Thalapathy Vijay, and also music composer A R Rahman in the song 'Singappenney'. Interestingly, Atlee uses a similar template in ‘Zinda Banda’ as well for his special appearance.

Meanwhile, reports that Thalapathy Vijay, Allu Arjun and even Kiara Advani having cameos in Jawan have turned out to be false. Only Sanjay Dutt. and Deepika Padukone feature in special appearances. Another actor who has a small but interesting character is popular casting director Mukesh Chhabra. He plays the health minister’s PA. Interestingly, he only features in the Hindi version. In the Tamil version, the same role is played by the very renowned and likeable actor, Yogi Babu.

