AP Dhillon's ongoing tour of the US and Canada was brought to a halt after the singer was injured.

Indo-Canadian artist AP Dhillon, known for songs like ‘Summer High’, ‘Insane’, and ‘Ma Belle’ among others, was taken to the hospital after getting injured. The artist was performing in the US when this happened. The Punjabi singer informed his fans of the situation via his Instagram handle.

AP Dhillon gets injured on Out of This World tour; announces cancellation of some US shows

For the unversed, on October 8, he began his month-long North American ‘Out Of This World’ tour, which was scheduled to expire on November 4. However, the US shows have been cancelled, given his ailment. In his post, Dhillon also expressed his regret to the people who had purchased tickets to his shows in San Francisco and Los Angeles during the first week of November.

Sharing a photo of him from the hospital, Dhillon wrote, “To all my fans in California, it breaks my heart to inform you that my shows in SF and LA are being postponed due to an unfortunate injury that I suffered while on tour.”

He further added, “I'm doing well and am expected to fully recover. However, I will not be able to perform at this time. I have been waiting eagerly to see you all and apologise for any inconvenience this may cause you. See you all in a few weeks. Hang on to your tickets, they will be valid for the newly rescheduled dates.”

In the following story, Ap Dhillon informed his fans that the San Francisco concerts, which were originally scheduled to take place on November 1-2, have been moved to December 13–14. It will now be held on December 11 in Los Angeles.

As mentioned earlier, The Out of This World Tour of AP Dhillon began on October 8 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. The artist, who was born in India and raised in Ontario, is currently on tour across Canada and the US, stopping in 10 cities including New York, Atlanta, Calgary, and Toronto.

Also Read: Singer Prateek Kuhad kickstarts India leg of ‘The Way That Lovers Do’ tour in Mumbai, see photos

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.