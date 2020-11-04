A police complaint has been filed against model-actor Poonam Pandey for allegedly shooting an 'obscene' video in the state. The complaint was filed by the women's wing of the Goa Forward Party. An FIR has been filed at the Canacona Police station against an unnamed person for shooting the video.

Reportedly an offence has been registered under Section 294 of the Indian Penal Code. The police are currently investigating the matter and will add further sections as investigation proceeds. Ponam Pandey will also be summoned by the police during the investigation.

Durgadas Kamat, vice president and spokesperson of Goa Forward party told ANI, "Video of Poonam Pandey has gone viral in Goa. The video was shot at Chapoli Dam in Canacona. The area is highly secured and is the property of the Water Resource Department, Goa government. Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) normally issued permission for the shoot in Goa. The Chief Minister is the chairman of the ESG. The BJP government led by Pramod Sawant is promoting Goa as porn destination which is bringing bad name to the state,". He also demanded the resignation of the CM in this matter.

Kamat also raised concern over people easily trespassing such areas and raised the questions on the role of security and intelligence agencies.

