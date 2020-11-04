Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 04.11.2020 | 4:53 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Khaali Peeli Laxmmi Bomb Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

BREAKING: Maharashtra to re-open cinema halls from November 5 at 50 % occupancy

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The Maharashtra Government has given permission to re-open cinema halls after over seven months, starting November 5. However, the cinema halls are only permitted to open with 50 % capacity.

BREAKING: Maharashtra to re-open cinema halls from November 5 at 50 % occupancy

Cinema Halls in India were shut down in mid-March owing to a spike in the coronavirus cases in the country. On September 30, the Home Ministry under the Unlock 5.0 guidelines had announced to reopen theatres at 50 % capacity starting October 15. However, at that time Maharashtra government had refrained from opening cinema halls.

Over the past few days, Maharashtra has seen a dip in the number of cases in COVID-19, especially in Mumbai. However, precautions and Standard Operating Procedures(SOPs) will have to be followed while heading to a cinema hall.

ALSO READ: Majority of screens and shows, early OTT release: Makers of 83 present these DEMANDS to multiplexes?

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer reveals why she…

Deepika Padukone's Ex-manager Karishma…

Huma Qureshi to play virtual antakshari for…

Veteran producers Anand Pandit and Ajay…

Javed Akhtar files criminal complaint…

Actor Vijay Raaz arrested for allegedly…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification