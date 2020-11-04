The Maharashtra Government has given permission to re-open cinema halls after over seven months, starting November 5. However, the cinema halls are only permitted to open with 50 % capacity.

Cinema Halls in India were shut down in mid-March owing to a spike in the coronavirus cases in the country. On September 30, the Home Ministry under the Unlock 5.0 guidelines had announced to reopen theatres at 50 % capacity starting October 15. However, at that time Maharashtra government had refrained from opening cinema halls.

Over the past few days, Maharashtra has seen a dip in the number of cases in COVID-19, especially in Mumbai. However, precautions and Standard Operating Procedures(SOPs) will have to be followed while heading to a cinema hall.

